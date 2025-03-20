Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 110,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 142,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.
About Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
Further Reading
