Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSX by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,507,000 after buying an additional 6,730,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,959,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,301,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,861,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.07 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

