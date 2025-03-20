Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

