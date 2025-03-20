Brooklyn FI LLC Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 672.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum
In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of MPC opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $130.54 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marathon Petroleum
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.