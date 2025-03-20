Bryan Wahl Sells 3,084 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 3,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $154,539.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,288.32. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bryan Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Bryan Wahl sold 3,341 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $154,654.89.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TARS stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 618,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.80 million. Research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,531,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after buying an additional 91,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,500,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,432,000 after buying an additional 321,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,117,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,714,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,279,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,873,000 after buying an additional 685,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

