Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Trading Up 17.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.9% during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 640 to GBX 660. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bytes Technology Group traded as high as GBX 503 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 488.40 ($6.35). Approximately 156,397,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,624% from the average daily volume of 4,199,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.39).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Ross Paterson acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £11,956 ($15,553.53). 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 437.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 454.81.

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

