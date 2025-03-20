Certus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 453 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $60.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

