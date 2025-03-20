Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.67 and last traded at $46.67. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.88.

Clarkson Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

