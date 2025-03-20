Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $397.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $189.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.77. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This trade represents a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,082.83. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 in the last 90 days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

