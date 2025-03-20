Condor Capital Management Purchases 3,826 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,027,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 752,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,034 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 712,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FSMB stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

