Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of RSPT stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
