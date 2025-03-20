Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 67,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.