Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 169,620 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $17,997,000. SEA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,954,549 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,345,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,531 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663,667 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,758,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $283,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,433 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,233,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $236,928,000 after acquiring an additional 547,509 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,038 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $126.48 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 843.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.95.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

