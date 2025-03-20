Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd Makes New $46.40 Million Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,884 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $46,403,000. Coinbase Global makes up 2.8% of Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $189.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 3.66. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,082.83. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

