Cornelius Boone Sells 3,958 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EBAY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $71.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.
