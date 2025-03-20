Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 267747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).
Coro Energy Stock Down 7.9 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of £40.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11.
Coro Energy Company Profile
A South East Asian energy company focused on supporting the regional transition to a low carbon economy.
