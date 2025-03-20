Coya Therapeutics’ (COYA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.31. Coya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coya Therapeutics by 1,005.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

