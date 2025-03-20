CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.13%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Down 1.5 %

CRMZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

