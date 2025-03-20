CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.13%.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Trading Down 1.5 %
CRMZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.26.
CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile
