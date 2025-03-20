Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,252. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.29. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $242.52 and a 52-week high of $393.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CW. Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total transaction of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,386,166.90. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,004,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

