Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares trading hands.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 17.56 and a quick ratio of 42.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

