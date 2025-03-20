Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) to Issue $0.29 Dividend

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.
Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 47,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $50.07.
