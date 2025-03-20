DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Stock Price Down 13.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU – Get Free Report) were down 13.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 65,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 49,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
DiamondPeak Stock Down 13.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45.
About DiamondPeak
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
