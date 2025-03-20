Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $30,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,451,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,522,000 after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $151.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.54 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

