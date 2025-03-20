DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 647,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after purchasing an additional 554,880 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,759,000 after acquiring an additional 545,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.38 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

