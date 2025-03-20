DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 653,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,634,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after purchasing an additional 270,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,915,000 after purchasing an additional 899,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,436,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,524,000 after buying an additional 378,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,816,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

