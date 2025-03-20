DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
DXC Technology Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.09. 653,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,139. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DXC Technology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXC
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DXC Technology
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.