Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

