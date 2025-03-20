Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.14.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
