Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 73,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 33,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 9%.
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
