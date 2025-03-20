Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 73,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 33,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 9%.

Institutional Trading of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAF. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

