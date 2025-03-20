Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $854.39 and last traded at $847.05. Approximately 721,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,119,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $837.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

The firm has a market cap of $797.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $840.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,566,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

