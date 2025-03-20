ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $6.97. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 1,970 shares trading hands.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading

