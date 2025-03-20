Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.66 and traded as low as $18.01. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 34,610 shares changing hands.
Enghouse Systems Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.
About Enghouse Systems
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
