Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 4.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 376,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 571,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Specifically, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,072.20. This represents a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 120,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.98 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enviri by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

