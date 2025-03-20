EQTEC (LON:EQT) Shares Down 8.2% – Time to Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). Approximately 688,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,278,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

EQTEC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.07.

About EQTEC

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

