Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (ABSI, ABVX, AFRM, ALMS, AUTO, AVTX, BYRN, CAML, CAPR, COYA)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 20th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 746 ($9.70) target price on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 940 ($12.23) target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $11.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $445.00 price target on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) target price on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.36) target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.62) price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 198 ($2.58) target price on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

