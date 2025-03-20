Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 20th (ABSI, ABVX, AFRM, ALMS, AUTO, AVTX, BYRN, CAML, CAPR, COYA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 20th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 746 ($9.70) target price on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $480.00 target price on the stock.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 940 ($12.23) target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $11.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $445.00 price target on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $89.00 target price on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) target price on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.36) target price on the stock.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.62) price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 198 ($2.58) target price on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

