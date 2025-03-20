Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a 2.6% increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Equity Residential has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Equity Residential has a payout ratio of 187.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.
Equity Residential Price Performance
Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $78.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.
