Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,392 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $81.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

