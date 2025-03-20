Evolv Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 158,877 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Evolv Technologies by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

EVLV stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.