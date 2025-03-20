Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5,800.00 and last traded at $5,797.97, with a volume of 39 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,780.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,647.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,543.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $32.18 EPS for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.77%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $28.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

