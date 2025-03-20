Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 604,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 159,073 shares.The stock last traded at $30.72 and had previously closed at $30.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

