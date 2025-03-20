Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 604,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the previous session’s volume of 159,073 shares.The stock last traded at $30.72 and had previously closed at $30.84.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FELV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.
About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF
The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.
