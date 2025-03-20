Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

