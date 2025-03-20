Fiduciary Group LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

