First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.60 and last traded at $63.60. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.20.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.82.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

