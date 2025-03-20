First National Bank of Hutchinson Acquires 90 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 60,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,401,000 after buying an additional 283,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 33.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $203.95 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -815.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.68.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

