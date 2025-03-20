Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 755,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

FLGC stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

