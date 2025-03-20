Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 755,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flora Growth by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.
FLGC stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.
Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.
