Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Foran Mining Stock Performance

About Foran Mining

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

