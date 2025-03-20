Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as low as $8.79. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 29,783 shares.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0633 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

