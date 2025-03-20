Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €41.84 ($45.48) and traded as high as €44.45 ($48.32). Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at €44.07 ($47.90), with a volume of 465,526 shares changing hands.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.86. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.