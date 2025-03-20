FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
FrontView REIT Stock Down 6.5 %
NYSE:FVR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. The stock had a trading volume of 338,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,448. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79.
FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
