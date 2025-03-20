Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by ($2.10), Zacks reports.
Galecto Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.
Galecto Company Profile
