Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.10 EPS

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($5.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by ($2.10), Zacks reports.

Galecto Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,399. Galecto has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

Get Galecto alerts:

Galecto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.