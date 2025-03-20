Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $3.13 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 107,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 512.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

