Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes $3.18 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.8% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. MWA Asset Management raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 8,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $479.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.32. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

