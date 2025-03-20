GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 798 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $387.89 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.50 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

