GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 798 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 798 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe stock opened at $387.89 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.50 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.38. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.
In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
