Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,700,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 394% from the previous session’s volume of 343,869 shares.The stock last traded at $36.73 and had previously closed at $36.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

